NIT Hamirpur's assistant professor awarded three patents

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 8 (PTI) Dr Dilshad Ahmad Khan working as assistant professor at NIT Hamirpur's Department of Mechanical Engineering has been awarded three patents by the Department of Intellectual Property Right, New Delhi, the institute said in a statement issued on Friday.

The awarded patents include those on A Battery-free Solar Iron Press and the Heating System, Magnetorheological Finishing Tool with Electromagnetic Cooling and System for Supplying Polishing Fluid, it added.

Director of NIT Hamirpur Professor H M Suryawanshi congratulated Dr Khan for his "exceptional achievements" and praised his "continuous effort and dedication" towards innovation and his ability to transform ideas into practical solutions.