NIT Jamshedpur BOG chairman Sunil Alagh discusses development plans with faculty

Jamshedpur, Aug 8 (PTI) Newly appointed chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur, Sunil Alagh, visited the institute and discussed future development plans with faculty members.

Alagh, founder and Managing Director of SKA Advisors, a strategic advisory firm specialising in business, marketing, and brand management, was recently appointed the chairman of the Board of Governors of NIT Jamshedpur by the President of India, a statement issued by the institute said on Thursday.

Alagh on Thursday addressed Deans, Heads of Departments, and faculty members of NIT at the Diamond Jubilee Hall of the institute.

Interacting with journalists, Alagh expressed confidence that NIT Jamshedpur will improve its national ranking in the coming years.

Alagh said that efforts will be made to strengthen the parameters essential for improving institutional rankings, and significant attention will be given to upgrading infrastructure while encouraging faculty, officials, and staff to "keep learning continuously, stay informed, and update themselves with new ideas, the statement said.

NIT Jamshedpur Director Prof (Dr) Gautam Sutradhar also outlined a roadmap for the institute's holistic development and called on everyone to move forward collectively with a positive mindset. PTI BS RG