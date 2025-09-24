NIT Manipur made steady progress as centre of excellence in science and technology: Guv

Imphal, Sep 24 (PTI) Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday said the National Institute of Technology Manipur has made steady progress as a centre of excellence in science and technology and urged it to strengthen its focus on research, innovation, and the vision of the National Education Policy 2020.

Addressing the 12th convocation of NIT Manipur in Imphal, Bhalla congratulated the graduating students and acknowledged the role of parents, teachers and the institute in their success.

"NIT Manipur has made steady progress as a centre of excellence in science and technology. The institute must now strengthen its focus on research, innovation, and the vision laid out in the National Education Policy," he said.

Bhalla advised the graduates to balance tradition with innovation, uphold ethics and values, and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

He also reminded the students that their knowledge and skills must align with the larger national mission of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The governor distributed medals and degrees to the outgoing students of various departments. PTI COR MNB