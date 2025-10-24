NIT-Meghalaya, NESAC scientists work to boost 5G, 6G signals in world's rainiest place Sohra

Sohra (Meghalaya), Oct 24 (PTI) Scientists at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya and the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) have embarked on a joint research project to develop new methods to improve 5G and 6G connectivity in Sohra, the rainiest place on Earth.

After shifting to their permanent campus here earlier this year, researchers found themselves "fascinated and occasionally frustrated" by the sheer size of each raindrop that falls over Sohra in the state East Khasi Hills district.

"The size and intensity of rainfall here are unlike anywhere else in the world. It disrupts communication signals and challenges existing network models," said a scientist involved in the project.

Dr Anup Dandapat, Dean (Academic Affairs) at NIT Meghalaya, said the research aims to turn Sohra's weather extremes into an advantage.

"Instead of seeing heavy rainfall as a barrier, we want to use it as a natural laboratory," he added.

"Understanding how each droplet interacts with high-frequency signals could help us design networks that are more adaptive and resilient, not just for Meghalaya but for other rain-prone regions as well," he said.

The unusually large droplets, coupled with the high frequency of rain, have prompted scientists to launch a detailed study on how precipitation affects signal transmission and how to adapt future networks to extreme weather conditions.

The study is expected to help develop rain-resilient communication systems, particularly vital for remote and hilly regions that face frequent connectivity disruptions during the monsoon.

Nestled among misty hills and cascading waterfalls, Sohra, once known as Cherrapunji, continues to inspire both poets and scientists.

For the NIT and NESAC teams, every downpour is now not just a spectacle of nature, but also a data point in their quest to make technology weather the storm.

In a separate achievement, NIT Meghalaya researchers have also successfully designed and fabricated the state's first integrated chip (IC), under the Special Manpower Development Program (SMDP) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The team of faculty members comprising Dr Prabir Saha, Dr Shubhankar Majumdar and Dr Pradeep Kumar Rathore, along with PhD scholars Geetima Kachari, Parishmita Goswami, and Deibaphira Suchiang, developed a Finite State Machine (FSM) chip, fabricated at the semiconductor laboratory (SCL) foundry using the 180-nanometre process technology.

Designed to provide precise control in irrigation systems and tensiometers, the chip has potential applications in advancing India's agricultural technology sector.

The chip was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SEMICON India 2025 summit, highlighting the role of academic research in strengthening India's technological self-reliance.

Dr Dandapat said the twin achievements — tackling monsoon connectivity challenges and pioneering IC design — reflect the growing research ecosystem in the Northeast and the region's contribution to building a Viksit Bharat.

The NIT team is working on a second chip. It has also been submitted for fabrication, which will aid in agricultural development by comparing various environmental factors to obtain accurate measurements for monitoring plant growth, the official said. PTI JOP MNB