NIT Raipur holds induction programme for first-year students

Raipur, Aug 24 (PTI) The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur held an induction programme for the 2025-26 batch undergraduate students, the institute stated on Sunday.

Addressing the programme on Saturday, NIT Raipur director Dr N V Ramana Rao said that the day marked not only the beginning of their journey as engineering students but also their role as responsible citizens.

Dr Suresh Haware, chairman, BoG, NIT Raipur & IIT Bhilai, introduced students to the idea of Frustration Tolerance Quotient (FTQ), stressing that the ability to cope with challenges and pressure defines one's efficiency.

The programme also included the inauguration of the newly developed smart classrooms, HIRA Auditorium, and HIRA VIP Lounge, designed to support student activities and academic events, the statement issued by the institute said. PTI COR ARU