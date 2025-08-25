NIT Rourkela develops algorithm to safeguard microgrids against cyberattacks

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Researchers at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed an algorithm to strengthen cyber resilience for the stability of microgrids, localised power systems, according to officials.

The researchers, in collaboration with scientists from Government College of Engineering, Keonjhar and University of South-Eastern Norway, Norway, have developed a Modified Improved Whale Optimisation (MIWO) algorithm inspired by the hunting strategies of humpback whales, which, in groups, trap circling fish in a net of bubbles before pouncing to feed on them.

The system is designed to resist time delays, random cyberattacks and malware, while also adapting to the changing behaviour of energy storage systems. Tested on both computer simulations and real-world hardware experiments, the system offers a secure way to manage microgrids, making them better prepared to handle the growing risks of cyber intrusions in modern power systems.

According to Professor Pravat Kumar Ray, head of the electrical engineering department, NIT Rourkela, microgrids integrate renewable energies such as solar and wind with storage and traditional generators, which are crucial for the global energy transition. However, since these microgrids are reliant on digital communication, they are vulnerable to cyber threats caused by false data injection and time-delay attacks.

To address this vulnerability, the researchers have introduced an MIWO–based Fractional Order PID (MIWO-FOPID) controller, which ensures robust secondary frequency regulation during cyberattacks and energy storage systems fluctuations.

"In modern microgrids, communication networks act as the primary medium for information exchange among different components, thereby increasing their vulnerability to cyberattacks. To address these challenges, the proposed algorithm incorporates multiple advanced enhancements, including an adaptive strategy with dynamically tuned control parameters, and a multi-phase exploitation mechanism.

"These modifications significantly enhance convergence characteristics, solution accuracy, and robustness, and mitigate stagnation and local entrapment issues," said Ray.

In this research, the proposed controller minimises frequency deviations by optimising the cost function under various cyberattack scenarios, including time-delay attacks, false data injection (FDI), energy storage system (ESS) status attacks, random attacks, and malware intrusions.

Both simulation studies and real-world hardware experiments confirm that the proposed approach ensures resilient microgrid frequency control and preserves system stability under such adversarial conditions.