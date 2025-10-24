NIT Rourkela develops intelligent hybrid microgrid to manage renewable energy flow

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela have developed an intelligent control system that can automatically regulate electricity flow from solar, wind, and battery sources, officials said.

The innovative "hybrid microgrid" can provide clean and continuous power to rural areas lacking access to the main electricity grid, they said. The findings of the research have been published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications.

Arnab Ghosh, assistant professor at NIT Rourkela said the primary objective of the research is to reduce reliance on fossil fuel reserves and supply power to remote regions not covered by the main grid.

"Hybrid microgrids are being researched globally, where renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power are combined with battery storage. However, the integration remains complex and prone to fluctuations, leading to unstable supply and even interruption," he said.

He said a dynamic Power Management Scheme (PMS) that enables all energy producers and storage units to coordinate seamlessly has been developed to address this issue. This technique allows batteries to store energy safely and efficiently, enhancing capacity and lifespan, while reducing overall costs, he added.

Ghosh explained that automatically switching converters according to the most readily available resources – solar in the morning, and wind, Biomass Gasifier (BMG), and Pico Hydropower (PH) during the rest of the day – ensures active power flow is balanced across different loads.

"This multi-source converter-based hybrid setup, which is hardly ever present in current markets, can provide an effective solution for the needs of remote communities and can be a source of approximately 10 kWh of dependable energy, sufficient for four households," he said.

Krishna Roy, Assistant Professors, Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Rourkela said, "the research focuses on power management among different sources, loads and storage systems. Energy management techniques in renewables-integrated microgrids provide social benefits by ensuring reliable electricity access, especially in remote communities".

"They promote sustainable development, create local employment opportunities, and improve living standards. Additionally, they reduce dependence on fossil fuels, enhance energy security, and support community resilience through cleaner, affordable, and more equitable energy solutions," Roy said.

The researchers claimed that their system works under several real-world scenarios, such as fluctuating solar radiation, changing wind speeds, and varying electrical loads.

The proposed system would also be effective in electric vehicle charging stations and standalone renewable energy systems. PTI GJS GJS OZ OZ