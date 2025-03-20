NIT-Rourkela researchers develop smart IoT-enabled device to monitor food quality in real time

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Researchers from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela and the University of the Philippines Los Baños have developed an IoT-enabled smart device to monitor the quality of ingredients in processed food, according to officials.

The "colorimeter" tracks colour and temperature changes in real time, making it especially useful for studying oleogels and fat alternatives used in processed food.

The findings of the research have been published in the Journal of Food Engineering and the team has also secured a patent for the technology.

At the laboratory scale, the estimated cost of the device is approximately Rs 50,000, which is lower than that of commercially-available devices. As a next step, the research team is trying to detect spoilage in food products early by integrating artificial intelligence into the device to minimise food wastage.

According to the officials, many processed foods rely on solid fats for texture and stability, but these often contain unhealthy trans and saturated fats, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and obesity.

"To address this, the food industry has been exploring oleogels, which convert liquid oils into a gel-like form by using additives, such as waxes, plant-based polymers or other structuring agents, and offer a healthier alternative. However, they are prone to instability due to oil migration resulting from poor crystallisation, affecting food quality," said Kunal Pal, Professor, NIT-Rourkela, who led the study.

Traditional methods to assess oleogel stability require expensive laboratory equipment, such as electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction and differential scanning calorimetry, and skilled technicians, making quality control difficult for small food manufacturers.

To solve this problem, the research team has developed this cost-effective device that detects subtle colour changes in oleogels during crystallisation.

"This colorimetric approach provides an effective way to monitor oleogel stability, without requiring complex instrumentation. The integration of IoT technology allows for remote monitoring, data logging and automated analysis, making it suitable for both research and industrial applications," Pal said.

"This smart device has the potential to improve food safety and quality control processes significantly. In addition to oleogels, it could be used to monitor various other food products, where colour and temperature play a crucial role in determining the properties and stability of the food products," he added.

The team explained that the device is also able to detect the freshness of several food products. For example, dairy products, bakery products, confectionery and plant-based meat substitutes could all benefit from real-time quality assessment using this technology.

The research team envisions that the device will not only enhance food-science research but also empower food manufacturers to implement better quality-control practices at a lower cost.

"By providing continuous data on fat crystallisation, oxidation and degradation, the device can help develop more reliable and healthier food products for consumers worldwide," Pal said. PTI GJS RC