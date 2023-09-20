NIT-Silchar dean removed following protests over student's suicide

Silchar, Sep 20 (PTI) NIT-Silchar dean (academics) BK Roy, against whom students of the institute had levelled harassment charges leading to the suicide of a third-year student, has been temporarily removed from his post.

Advertisment

NIT Registrar KL Baishnab told PTI on Wednesday that Roy has been replaced by Dr Lalit Kumar Saikia until further orders.

Appealing to students to stop their protests and return to the classrooms, he said their demands can be resolved through discussions.

''If the image of NIT-Silchar is tarnished, then the future of students will also be affected. Therefore, we appeal to students to return to their classes'', Baishnab said.

Advertisment

The students had launched a hunger strike since Sunday demanding the removal of the dean (academics) alleging he had a past record of harassing students and was primarily responsible for the death of the third-year electrical engineering student.

Baishnab said the authorities are continuously engaging in discussions with the students and counselling them about their studies and future. He said the NIT is an autonomous body and any changes regarding academic matters, attendance, grading and other issues can be officially accepted in the next meeting of the senate on October 6. On Tuesday, students of the institute had written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her help to resolve the escalating crisis in the premier institute.

The students alleged in the letter that the actions and attitudes of the institute's administration has ''plunged the campus into a state of chaos, causing widespread distress among the student body which demands your urgent attention''.

Advertisment

The students had also demanded that the college administration should lodge an FIR to ensure a proper investigation into the alleged suicide of the student and his family should be extended comprehensive financial, legal, security and emotional support.

They also demanded that those students who are involved in the ongoing protest should be assured in writing that there will not be any disciplinary and academic action against them by NIT Silchar administration and legal action by Cachar administration.

The students also demanded the setting up of a high-level committee to bring academic reforms in the institute to reduce the burden on students and ensure their mental and physical well-being.

The student, Kok Buker, from Arunachal Pradesh was found hanging in his hostel room on September 15.

The students had launched a protest since Friday night and had allegedly vandalised the residence of the dean (academics), following which police lathi-charged them and 40 students were injured. PTI DG DG MNB