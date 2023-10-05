NIT Srinagar hosts 3rd international conference on tribology

Srinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) National Institute of Technology Srinagar here on Thursday hosted the third edition of TriboIndia – an international conference on Tribology.

Advertisment

The theme of the three-day conference, held under the banner of Tribology Society of India, is 'Sustainable Development through Tribology'.

NIT Director Sudhakar Yedla told reporters the institute was proud to host the conference, which brought a lot of knowledge of technology and would be extremely useful as Jammu and Kashmir embarks on a path of development.

"The theme of this conference is the use of tribology in sustainable development. As the Kashmir region is embarking on sustainable development now, the use of this technology becomes very critical for its success.

Advertisment

"It is a very apt time for institutions in Kashmir and the region to organise such conferences which bring a lot of knowledge of technology not only from within the country but abroad also, and that will be extremely useful when J-K gets onto the developmental path," he said.

Yedla said it is an honour for the NIT Srinagar to be chosen by TSI for the conference.

Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Nilofer Khan, who was the chief guest, said different companies and manufacturers are participating in the conference.

"It is a good platform for the KU and NIT, for our faculty and researchers to check the nitty gritty of the equipment we want to procure. It is wonderful that the NIT has brought the companies here. We should promote these types of activities so that our faculty and researchers come to know about the latest equipment that is in use," she said. PTI SSB SSB VN VN