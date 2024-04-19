Nita Ambani pays obeisance at Golden Temple, Amritsar

Amritsar, Apr 19 (PTI) Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here.

Nita Ambani visited the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on Thursday evening.

She arrived at around 7.30 p.m and undertook 'parikrama' of the holy shrine before paying obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden temple, Manager of the Golden Temple, Iqbal Singh Mukhi said on Friday.

After paying obeisance, she took "karah prasad".

Ambani later sat in the marbled periphery around the holy 'sarovar' and listened to "Gurbani Kirtan".

"She remained in the Golden Temple complex till 11.30 p.m during which she also took meals at the 'langar' (community kitchen)," he said.

Mukhi said Nita Ambani comes to Golden Temple every year to pay obeisance. PTI JMS SUN DRR DRR