Nitesh Rane calls madrasas ‘breeding grounds' for terrorists, seeks closure

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Ports Development Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Wednesday termed madrasas “breeding grounds for terrorists” and said he would urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to shut down the Islamic schools in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, he cited a viral video purportedly showing a clergy member beating a student to sharpen his attack.

“You have seen the maulavi’s video of beating children. It is from Sawantwadi, my home district, and I am also the district guardian minister. You will also come to know about what strict action he is going to face soon,” he said.

Rane represents the Kankavali assembly constituency in the Sidhudurg district.

“I will give them such lessons that their hands will shiver next time before doing something like this to children,” he said.

The BJP leader also questioned the need for having madrasas. “Why do you even need madrasas? That is the basic point. These madrasas are epicentres of terrorism. They shape terrorists there,” he said.

Rane said he wanted to know whether any Islamic country allows schools for Hindus where only the Bhagavad Gita is taught.

“Why should we pamper such madrasas? If you want to teach the Quran, you have mosques for it. Sometimes weapons are found in these madrasas, and sometimes incidents like the beating up of children,” he said.

The minister said his stand on the Islamic school was clear.

“I will speak with the CM and tell him to close down all the madrasas, as these are breeding grounds for terrorists,” he claimed.

Reacting to the remarks, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi said there was no terrorist activity in any madrasa in India.

“If they want, they can install CCTV cameras in madrasas. They will be given a room and food, and they can stay there and conduct an inquiry. I can say with confidence that you will not find any such activity,” he said. PTI ND NR