Nithari killings: Noida residents' body to move SC against Allahabd HC order

Noida, Oct 23 (PTI) A residents' body in Noida on Monday said it will move the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's recent order acquitting domestic help Surendra Koli and his employer Moninder Singh Pandher in the 2006 Nithari serial killings.

The District Development Residents Welfare Association (DDRWA) is consulting legal experts and has met the victim families to take the case further.

"We first thought of extending financial assistance to the victim families but after discussions it was decided that we will take up the case and bear the legal expenses of the case in the Supreme Court," DDRWA president N P Singh told PTI. "We have taken the consent of the victim families, and are consulting lawyers who are studying the high court's order. They will guide us on the way ahead in this case. We are hoping to move the Supreme Court within a week," Singh added. Ashok, who had lost his five-year-old son in the Nithari serial killings, said he has spoken to the residents' body about the case.

"I have given them my go head for taking up this case in the apex court. Let's see what happens next," Ashok, who runs a footwear shop, told PTI. Businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, 65, who was arrested in the sensational case, walked out of Luksar jail in Greater Noida on Friday.

The Allahabad High Court on October 16 acquitted him and his domestic help Koli in the case after noting that the prosecution had failed to prove guilt "beyond reasonable doubt" and that the investigation was botched up.

The two were charged with rape and murder and sentenced to death by a lower court in the killings in Nithari, Noida, that horrified the nation with the details of sexual assault, brutal murder and hints of possible cannibalism. PTI KIS KVK KVK