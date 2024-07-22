Nithari killings: SC asks Gautam Budh Nagar SSP to ensure notice is served to Surendra Koli

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh to ensure notice is served on Surendra Koli on a plea challenging his acquittal in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

Supreme Court registrar Sujata Singh noted that a notice issued by a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai, on an appeal filed by Pappu Lal, the father of one of the victims, has not been served on Koli, who is lodged in Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad.

"Let the same be clarified from the SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar...Thereafter, notice be issued to respondent no.1 (Surendra Koli) through SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar," the order of July 18 said.

The court listed the matter for September 4 and noted that case records from the high court and trial court are awaited.

On July 19, the top court agreed to hear separate pleas filed by the CBI and the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the Allahabad High Court's verdict acquitting Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

A bench of Justice Gavai, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sandeep Mehta had issued a notice on the appeal filed by Lal and sought Koli's response while directing the registry to call for records from the trial court and the high court.

In his plea, Lal challenged the high court's October 16 order and arrayed only Koli as the party. Koli was the domestic help of Moninder Singh Pandher, who was also an accused in several cases related to the killings.

In the case involving Lal's daughter, Pandher was acquitted by the sessions court, while Koli was awarded the death penalty on September 28, 2010. The case was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On October 16 last year, the high court pronounced verdicts on several appeals filed by Koli and Pandher, who were awarded the death penalty by the trial court.

It acquitted the pair while holding that the prosecution failed to prove the guilt "beyond reasonable doubt" and that the investigation was "botched up".

Reversing the death sentence given to Koli in 12 cases and Pandher in two, the high court noted that the prosecution had failed to prove the guilt of both the accused "beyond reasonable doubt on the settled parameters of a case based on circumstantial evidence" and that the probe was "nothing short of a betrayal of public trust by responsible agencies".

Pandher and Koli were charged with rape and murder and sentenced to death in the killings that horrified the nation with its details of sexual assault, brutal murder and hints of possible cannibalism.

The high court had observed that prosecution was based on the confessional statement given by Koli to the Uttar Pradesh Police on December 29, 2006, but the procedure required to be followed for recording his disclosure, leading to the recovery of biological remains ie skulls, bones and skeleton etc, were given a "complete go by".

It allowed multiple appeals filed by Koli and Pandher, who had challenged the death sentence awarded by a CBI court in Ghaziabad.

The high court noted that the prosecution's stand kept changing from time to time as it initially attributed recoveries jointly to Pandher and Koli but, over time, the "guilt was fastened exclusively" upon Koli.

In all, 19 cases had been lodged against Pandher and Koli in 2007.

The CBI filed closure reports in three cases due to lack of evidence. In the remaining 16 cases, Koli was earlier acquitted in three and his death sentence in one was commuted to life.

The sensational killings came to light with the discovery of the skeletal remains of eight children from a drain behind Pandher's house at Nithari in Noida, bordering the national capital, on December 29, 2006.

Further digging and searches of drains in the area around Pandher's house led to more skeletal remains being found. Most of these remains were that of poor children and young women who had gone missing from the area.

Within 10 days, the CBI took over the case and its search resulted in the recovery of more remains. PTI MNL MNL SK SK