Niti Aayog meet: Chhattisgarh CM Sai pitches for promoting natural dispensaries, AI

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday pitched for promoting skill-based education, natural dispensaries and artificial intelligence in his state, as he committed his state's full support in achieving the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

Speaking here at the Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sai listed various priorities and efforts being made for Chhattisgarh's development with an emphasis on education, human resource development, health and technological advancement.

He said Chhattisgarh will play a pivotal role in "Developed India by 2047".

At present, the state's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) is Rs 5.05 lakh crore, which is targeted to be increased to Rs 10 lakh crore in the next five years, and the state has started work on possibilities of improvements and achieving goals in various fields, Sai said.

Emphasising the role of youngsters in the development of the state, the chief minister said the main focus of Chhattisgarh is on preparing skilled human resources.

Education in Chhattisgarh is being linked to vocational skills and training, with an aim to give such capabilities to students that prepare them for employment, Sai said.

During the meeting, Sai also talked about the "One Nation, One Student ID Card" for every student in the state being started. It will ensure that all important information related to a student's educational experience is made available in digital form.

Sai also shared a plan for better availability of health services, sustainable development and preservation of the culture and tradition of Chhattisgarh.

He said Chhattisgarh Super Foods will be produced and natural dispensaries built for the state's economic empowerment while promoting processing and branding of local products.

Along with the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT) sector, an emphasis will also be laid on the development of physical structures, such as roads and buildings, and digital facilities like internet and mobile network, the chief minister said.

He appealed to the Centre for cooperation for better power supply in rural and remote areas and asserted that drinking water will be delivered to 96 per cent of the houses in Chhattisgarh by March 2026.

Sai said India's goal should not only be to be a developed nation by 2047, but also a water-secure country by 2047.

He appealed for the establishment of a rainwater conservation research centre, along with the strengthening of the National Ground Water Training and Research Institute in Raipur.

Sai said mobile medical units have been deployed to improve health services in tribal areas of the state to ensure that health facilities reach even the most remote areas of Chhattisgarh.

On land and property issues, the chief minister said all land records in Chhattisgarh are being digitised.

"This technology will increase transparency and control corruption. This reform will make land disputes easily resolvable, which will encourage investment and development in the state," he said.

Sai thanked the prime minister for his support and cooperation towards the priorities and needs of Chhattisgarh and expressed hope that with the help of the Centre, the state will achieve its development goals and play an important role in realising the vision of "Developed India by 2047".

The meeting was attended by various Union ministers, chief ministers of several states, lieutenant governors of Union territories and the vice-chairman of the Niti Aayog, among others. PTI BJ RC