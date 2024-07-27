NITI Aayog meet: Shinde seeks central aid for infrastructure projects, river linking in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday sought central assistance for infrastructure projects in the state to ensure timely completion and interlinking of rivers in the drought-prone Marathwada region.

Speaking at a meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council in Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he cited projects like the Nashik-Pune and Chiplun-Karad rail lines, Thane Metro, Mumbai funnel zone and cluster redevelopment to seek central funds.

Shinde also highlighted various welfare schemes initiated by his government for the common man.

The CM said several dilapidated buildings in Mumbai and other parts of the state are being redeveloped in clusters. He called the cluster redevelopment work Asia’s biggest brownfield project, saying it will enhance the standard of living of citizens.

Shinde said state government agencies redeveloping slums and decrepit buildings will construct more than two lakh houses.

He said the Konkan coastal road and Konkan greenfield expressway project will become game changers for the development of the region.

The state government plans to construct an access control grid of 5,000 km of roads to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to different parts of the state, Shinde said.

The CM urged the Centre to start work on the Nashik-Pune rail line at the earliest and discussed the development of six acres of land belonging to the Mumbai Port Trust to make a Marine Drive-like promenade.

Shinde sought central funds to expedite river-linking projects to make the Marathwada region, comprising eight districts, drought-free.

He stressed the need for improving irrigation facilities in the coastal Konkan region to prevent rainwater from flowing into the sea. The state government is working on projects to lift rainwater to the Godavari basin in Marathwada, he said.

Shinde said water from west-flowing rivers also needs to be diverted to the Godavari basin for which Rs 14,040 crore is required.

In his address at the ninth Governing Council meeting, PM Modi emphasised the need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level.

“We must target zero poverty as a priority for a Viksit Bharat starting at village level," Modi said, adding it would bring about a transformational effect in our country. PTI MR NR