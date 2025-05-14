NITI Aayog member Saraswat advocates strategic independence for sovereignty, growth

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (PTI) NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat on Wednesday stressed the need for achieving strategic independence in critical sectors to safeguard national sovereignty and drive technological leadership and innovation-led growth.

He made the comments while inaugurating the National Technology Day celebrations at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), which coincided with the institute’s golden jubilee.

Defining ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as the pursuit of independence from external controls, Saraswat said, "We will achieve strategic autonomy, resilient supply chains, domestic innovation capacity, and technological sovereignty if we steadfastly follow the path of Atmanirbharta." He lauded the Indian scientific community’s pivotal role in advancing self-reliance, citing its recent contributions to Operation Sindoor as a testament to India’s growing capabilities.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sentiments, he said that alongside the armed forces, the nation’s scientists have been instrumental in bringing global recognition and pride to India.

Saraswat also underscored the need to shift India’s intellectual property landscape from "portfolio to performance." Despite India’s large startup base and innovation potential, low patent filings, weak IP culture in academia and MSMEs, and poor technology transfer from labs to markets hinder progress, he said.

Saraswat called for an intellectual property-embedded governance model that supports Viksit Bharat’s goals of a USD 5 trillion economy, green growth, and technological sovereignty.

In his presidential address, C Anandharamakrishnan, director of CSIR-NIIST, highlighted the importance of the technologies developed by CSIR-NIIST, emphasising their relevance in addressing pressing societal and industrial needs, including applications in strategic sectors.

Ten game-changing technologies for nation-building from CSIR-NIIST were also presented at the function, with a commitment to deliver them by 2027.

"CSIR-NIIST remains dedicated to creating solutions that matter—scientifically strong, industrially relevant, and socially impactful," he said.

The event, with an emphasis on IP monetisation and technology transfer, brought together scientists, industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs.

A key highlight of the day was the formal transfer of five technologies developed by CSIR-NIIST by the institute's director.

Technologies related to fruit roll-ups, jackfruit-based products, millet-based instant mixes, natural syrups, and banana grits were transferred to Kudumbashree State Mission, Kerala's flagship programme for women’s empowerment and poverty eradication, launched in 1998.

The engineered microbiome technology, JAIVAM, designed for rapid aerobic composting of organic waste, was transferred to Agripoint G3 Technologies Pvt Ltd, Alappuzha, and Innovative Energy Systems, Thrissur.

CSIR-NIIST also transferred its technology for producing biodegradable tableware from wheat and rice waste. This innovation went to Royal Agro Industries, Guntur, and Agriware, Palnadu, in Andhra Pradesh.

The conclave reflected NIIST’s legacy of innovation and its resolve to deliver science that transforms lives.

As CSIR-NIIST celebrates 50 years of excellence, it continues to lead the way in building strong pathways from lab to society, a release from the institute said.