NITI Aayog panel calls for public-private push to boost India’s critical minerals self-reliance

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) The National Critical and Strategic Minerals Committee, constituted by NITI Aayog, on Thursday called for a coordinated effort by both public and private sector mining companies to strengthen India’s self-reliance in critical minerals.

The second meeting of the committee, held at Singareni Bhavan under the chairmanship of D K Singh, stressed accelerating exploration, boosting research and development, and fostering strategic partnerships to tap the country’s untapped mineral potential, a press release said.

Discussions focused on the current demand-supply scenario of critical minerals, exploration opportunities across states, technological requirements, policy support mechanisms, and the roles of government agencies and mining organisations.

Committee members emphasised that minerals such as lithium, rare earth elements, cobalt, and nickel are essential for sectors including renewable energy, electric vehicles, electronics, defence, and advanced manufacturing.

They noted that while India has notable reserves of some critical minerals, limited exploration and mining activities have kept the country dependent on imports.

“With demand expected to rise sharply in the coming years, the committee called for a coordinated national effort involving both public and private sector mining companies,” the release said.

SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Limited) Chairman and Managing Director Buddhaprakash Jyoti highlighted the company’s efforts to extract rare earth elements from overburden and clays in its opencast coal mines.

He added that valuable minerals are also being recovered from fly ash and bottom ash generated at the Singareni Thermal Power Plant.

R Saravanabhavan, Deputy Advisor (Minerals), NITI Aayog, and Member Secretary of the committee, said time-bound action will be taken to finalise and submit the committee’s report.

He added that the next meeting will be held next month at NLC India Limited, the release said. PTI VVK SSK