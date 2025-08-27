NITI Aayog report exposed ‘Vision Assam’ of Assam CM, claims Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday criticised the Assam government over its various development goals and claimed that a latest NITI Aayog report has exposed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'vision'.

In a post on X, Gogoi said the BJP-led state government should focus on issues like education, health and hunger, instead of "chasing hollow records".

"The latest NITI Aayog survey has exposed the reality behind CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's so-called 'Vision Assam'. On key development goals, Assam ranks among the bottom five states in India," the Congress leader said.

He pointed out that Assam stood 26th on the health and well-being index, 25th on quality education and 22nd for zero hunger among the Indian states.

"This shows the reality of Assam's health and education sectors, despite years of tall promises and propaganda by the BJP government," said Gogoi, also the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha.

"Instead of chasing hollow records, the government must focus on urgent issues like education, health, and hunger. It is time every Assamese stands up and questions this neglect of our future," he added. PTI TR NN