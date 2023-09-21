NITI Aayog team visits Jammu, lauds UT admin for DNB programme implementation

Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) A two-member team of the NITI Aayog on Thursday visited different healthcare institutions in Jammu and Kashmir and lauded the Health and Medical Education Department for the successful implementation of the Diplomate of National Board programme in district hospitals.

The visit of the NITI Aayog team was part of strengthening and assessing the services being delivered at health and wellness centres besides the implementation of the DNB programme in the Union Territory.

The DNB is a sponsored post-graduate master’s degree same as the MD/MS degree awarded to specialist doctors after the completion of a three-year residency.

"The DNB programme has significantly improved the standard of healthcare services in various hospitals of J&K," member of NITI Aayog, Vinod Kumar Paul said.

Paul, along with Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research Rajiv Bahl, visited a rural health and wellness centre in Shama Chak and an urban health and wellness centre in Shastri Nagar to assess services of comprehensive primary healthcare being provided in the field.

They also toured Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu which is the first health institution of Jammu and Kashmir to implement the DNB programme in 2020.

Paul said the prime objective of the DNB programme is to have a high and uniform national standard in various disciplines of modern medicine.

DNB degrees are awarded by the NBE (New Delhi), an autonomous academic body under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on successful completion of their postgraduate residency.

People who completed an MD/MS programme in their respective subjects are eligible to appear in the final DNB certification exam. PTI TAS RHL