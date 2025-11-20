NITI Aayog to transform Arunachal's Jemeithang into model village

Itanagar, Nov 20 (PTI) As part of NITI Aayog's ongoing collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh government under the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), Jemeithang in Tawang district has been identified to be developed as a model village.

In this connection, a stakeholders' consultation workshop was organised near the historic Gorzam Stupa, in coordination with the Tawang district administration and the Indian Army.

The workshop focused on developing a comprehensive roadmap for transforming Jemeithang, with discussions centred around livelihood enhancement, infrastructure improvement, and promotion of eco-tourism, an official report said.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed happiness over the development.

"Delighted to see the transformative initiative of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji taking firm roots in Arunachal Pradesh through NITI Aayog's Aspirational Blocks Programme," Khandu said in a social media post.

He said Jemithang in Tawang district, identified as a Model Village under the #AspirationalBlocksProgramme and #VibrantVillage initiative, is now moving ahead with a clear roadmap for development.

On the stakeholder consultation meeting, the chief minister said, "This collaborative approach truly reflects the vision of the Prime Minister for empowering border villages, ensuring last-mile delivery, and building vibrant, self-reliant Himalayan communities." NITI Aayog programme director Maj Gen K Narayanan (Retd), who led the delegation, highlighted Jemeithang's innate spirit of peace and natural beauty, praising the younger generation for preserving its rich culture and traditions.

He reiterated NITI Aayog's commitment to supporting Jemeithang's emergence as an important tourist destination and invited suggestions from villagers and stakeholders to shape its development as an Aspirational Model Village.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo gave an overview of Jemeithang's progress under the Aspirational Block framework, emphasising ongoing initiatives involving self-help groups and community participation.

She noted that Jemeithang is already on a strong developmental trajectory, with significant potential in the tourism sector, including cultural assets such as the Gorzam Kora festival and local heritage sites.

NITI Aayog state nodal officer Dr Darpajit Sengupta elaborated on the vision of the Aspirational Blocks Programme, its framework, and the Aakansha initiative.

Jemeithang assistant commissioner Deewan Mara shared key insights into the demographic, infrastructural, and socio-economic landscape of the region.

Jemeithang Brigade deputy commander Colonel HS Dhillon shared details on army-led community initiatives, dual-use infrastructure projects, BRO coordination, and civil-military cooperation.

NITI Aayog's non-resident fellow Dr Rajiv Bhartari emphasised the importance of eco-sensitive planning in fragile mountain terrain, watershed management, and the use of local materials and nature-based development solutions.

Shocktsen village gaon bura Sangey Tsetan, youth representative Tenzin Tsongyal Gyamo also gave valuable suggestions during the deliberations.

The workshop marked another significant step towards transforming Jemeithang into a vibrant, self-sustaining Model Village, underlining the collaborative spirit of the community, the administration, and national institutions. PTI CORR RG