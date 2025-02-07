NITI Aayog Vice Chairman meets Andhra CM

Amaravati, Feb 7 (PTI) A team led by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Friday to discuss the state's financial situation, among other topics.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister P Keshav and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

The discussion focused on the state's financial situation and the Viksit AP-2047 Vision Document, an official release said.

The meeting between the NITI Aayog representatives and CM Naidu was significant as it took place ahead of the AP Budget presentation.

The release further noted that Naidu and Keshav had recently met 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya.