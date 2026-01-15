NITI Aayog vice-chairperson meets Sikkim CM to review state's development journey

Gangtok, Jan 15 (PTI) NITI Aayog vice-chairperson Suman K. Bery on Thursday called on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to review the state’s development journey and future priorities.

In a social media post, Tamang said the meeting provided a valuable opportunity to exchange views on the state's progress and long-term development vision.

"I had the honour of meeting the Hon'ble Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, Shri Suman K. Bery Ji, to review Sikkim's development journey, key achievements, and future priorities," Tamang said in the post.

Bery appreciated Sikkim's remarkable progress, particularly its rise to the top position nationally in per capita income, Tamang said.

"Sikkim's achievements reflects our government's unwavering commitment to people-centric governance, with sustained focus on health, education, and environmental sustainability," he added.

"During the discussion, we deliberated on several key challenges, including the impact of vulnerable road connectivity on tourism, which remains the backbone of Sikkim's economy," Tamang said.

The CM said he emphasised the urgent need for an alternative highway alignment alongside NH-10 to ensure resilient connectivity and support long-term development.

He also reiterated the state's continued commitment to remaining a 100 per cent organic state and sought support for strengthened branding, marketing, and cold-chain infrastructure to ensure fair and remunerative returns for our farmers. PTI KDK MNB