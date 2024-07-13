NITI Aayog's Index: Kerala's top rank reflects govt's commitment to welfare, says CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said Kerala retaining the top position in the NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24 was a recognition to the initiatives being taken by the LDF government for the welfare and social progress of the state.

The state had emerged top in the SDG India Index in 2020-21 with 75 points and in the latest ranking, the state retained its position with 79 points, he pointed out.

"Kerala tops India once again! With a score of 79 in @NITIAayog's latest Sustainable Development Index, Kerala remains first. This recognition reflects the Left Democratic Front government's commitment to social progress and welfare," he posted in his 'X' handle.

It is a recognition of the initiatives being taken by the LDF government for the welfare and social progress of the state and the support extended by the people for this, he said in a Facebook post later.

Uttarakhand and Kerala have emerged as the top performer states in NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24, which evaluates the progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters, while Bihar has been adjudged as the worst performer.

According to the NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24, India's overall Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) score increased to 71 in 2023-24, compared to 66 in 2020-21, supported by significant progress on eliminating poverty, providing decent work, economic growth, climate action and life on land. PTI LGK KH