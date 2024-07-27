NITI meet focused on enhancing participative governance, Centre-state collaboration: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on Saturday focused on enhancing participative governance and seamless collaboration between the Centre and states.

Shah said this after attending the meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"Attended the 9th Governing Council Meeting of the NITI Aayog chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji today. To achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, the meeting focused on enhancing participative governance and seamless collaboration between the Centre and the states," Shah wrote on 'X'.

At the meeting, the prime minister called for setting zero poverty targets starting at village level.

Modi emphasised the need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level. PTI ACB TIR TIR