Nitin Gadkari faints during election rally in Yavatmal of Maharashtra

Shailesh Khanduri
Nitin Gadkari being taken away by BJP workers after he fainted during an election rally in Yavatmal of Maharashtra

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday fainted during an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal.

The incident was captured in a live broadcast on X where BJP workers present on stage were seen carrying Gadkari.

Gadkari, also a BJP candidate from Nagpur where the polling was held on Friday, was speaking at a rally organised for Rajashree Patil, who is from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena and is the ruling Mahayuti alliance's pick for Yavatmal.

After a brief unconciousness, Gadkari completed his speech.

