Nitin Gadkari faints during election rally in Yavatmal of Maharashtra

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday fainted during an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal.

The incident was captured in a live broadcast on X where BJP workers present on stage were seen carrying Gadkari.

Nitin Gadkari's health took a hit during the election campaign in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, due to excessive heat. Thankfully, he's doing well now. pic.twitter.com/fLjq3kOnkX — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) April 24, 2024

Gadkari, also a BJP candidate from Nagpur where the polling was held on Friday, was speaking at a rally organised for Rajashree Patil, who is from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena and is the ruling Mahayuti alliance's pick for Yavatmal.

After a brief unconciousness, Gadkari completed his speech.