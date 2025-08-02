Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for road projects, inaugurates two worth over Rs 5k crore in AP

Amaravati, Aug 2 (PTI) Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday laid the foundation for 27 road projects and inaugurated two National Highway projects worth Rs 5,233 crore in Andhra Pradesh from here.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

"In any country and kingdom, four things are very important for development--water, power, transportation and communication. You will get prosperity from roads," said Gadkari, addressing the public meeting convened for the foundation laying an inauguration programme.

The two major road projects which he dedicated to the country include the upgradation of Madanapalle - Pileru stretch of NH 71 into a modern four-lane corridor. This 56 km highway was built at a cost of Rs 1,994 crore The second major project was the upgradation of a 31 km stretch from Kurnool on NH 340C to Mandlem at a cost of Rs 858 crore.

These projects will link Andhra Pradesh more closely with Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.