Nitin Gadkari meets Karan Singh in Srinagar, discuss road, highway projects in J-K

Srinagar, Jun 15 (PTI) Union Minister for Road, Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari met former Sadr-i-Riyasat of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Karan Singh on Saturday here and discussed upcoming projects in the Union Territory.

Gadkari called on Singh at his residence, a statement from J-K Dharmarth Trust, headed by the latter said.

The statement said Gadkari discussed the development of upcoming road and national highway projects in the Union Territory of J-K.

The meeting focused on the strategic importance of enhancing infrastructure in the region, aiming to bolster connectivity and support economic growth.

During the discussions, the Union minister informed Singh of the progress of several key projects, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Delhi-Katra Expressway and the Zojila Tunnel Project, the statement said.

He emphasised the government's commitment to expediting the completion of these projects, which are expected to significantly improve transportation networks, reduce travel time, and enhance safety for commuters.

Gadkari highlighted the commitment of the Central government to continue working towards the vision of a well-connected and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, fostering a brighter future for the region.

Singh expressed his support for the initiatives and highlighted the potential benefits for the local population, including increased accessibility to remote areas, promotion of tourism, and creation of job opportunities, the statement said.

Singh highlighted the critical role of robust infrastructure in the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Minister assured that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is dedicated to addressing any challenges and ensuring the timely execution of these projects.