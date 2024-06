Nagpur, June 4 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari was leading by more than 78,000 votes over his nearest rival Congress' Vikas Thakre in the 10th round in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP leader had secured 4,07,836 votes while Thakre had received 3,28,985 votes, as per the Election Commission's updates. PTI CLS KRK