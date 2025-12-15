Nitin Nabin arrives at BJP HQ to take charge as party's working president

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Newly-appointed national working president of the BJP Nitin Nabin arrived at the party headquarters here on Monday to take charge of the new responsibility in the presence of several top leaders.

Nabin arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here from Patna in the afternoon, a day after his appointment as the BJP national working president.

He was received at the airport by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present, among others, when Nabin reached the party headquarters to take charge of the new responsibility.

Gupta and several of her ministerial colleagues were also present on the occasion.

Nabin, 45, a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, was appointed as the national working president of the BJP on Sunday and is likely to eventually succeed Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

The son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin is considered dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said.

He also comes from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background.

A five-time MLA, Nabin represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna and has twice served as a minister in the Bihar government.

His tenures as a Bihar minister and role as the party in-charge of Chhattisgarh have been truly outstanding and marked by his effective organisational leadership, the leaders mentioned above said.

The BJP parliamentary board picked Nabin for the post. At present, he is the PWD minister in Bihar.