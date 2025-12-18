Nitin Nabin, BJP national working president, resigns as Bihar minister

Patna, Dec 18 (PTI) Newly-appointed BJP national working president Nitin Nabin has resigned from the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar, a notification by the state government said on Thursday.

Nabin, who held key portfolios like road construction, and urban development and housing, was appointed to the party post on December 14.

According to the notification of the Cabinet Secretariat department, he ceased to be a minister with effect from December 16.

The notification also said that the urban development and housing portfolio has been given to Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, while the road construction department has gone to Dilip Jaiswal.

A five-time MLA, Nabin represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar government.