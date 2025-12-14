Nitin Nabin: BJP springs surprise with first Bihari as party president choice

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Just 26 years of age, Nitin Nabin was fielded by the BJP from Patna West assembly seat in 2006 after it fell vacant due to the death of his father and veteran party leader Navin Kishore Sinha.

In nearly two decades since then, Nabin, now 45, has been a five-term MLA after consecutive wins from rechristened Bankipur and is set to become the next national president of the BJP in all likelihood, the first for a Bihar leader.

The choice for the party's top post left everyone surprised, again, as the BJP has been known for naming dark horses for key positions. Nabin himself was busy attending public functions in his constituency, where he thanked party workers for his victory in the recent assembly election.

At an event, much before the announcement of his name as the BJP national working president, he said he bows before the workers of the party whose hard work creates many Nitin Nabins.

Incidentally, BJP president J P Nadda, 65, was also born in Bihar and received his early education in Patna before moving to his home state, Himachal Pradesh.

Nabin, party insiders say, is all set to succeed Nadda as a full-time president of the party and one of the youngest to hold this post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself showered effusive praise on Nabin's appointment as national working president, saying he has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta.

"He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations.

"He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come," Modi said.

Several other leaders and various state units of the BJP also congratulated the young leader.

A Kayasth by caste, Nabin is at present the PWD minister in Bihar.

Nadda was appointed BJP President in January 2020 and has already completed his full term. He was granted extensions to lead the party through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda described Nabin as "a dynamic leader from the sacred land of knowledge and culture, Bihar" and said he is confident that the party will reach new heights under his leadership and with the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah said Nabin possesses extensive experience of working among the people and his elevation is an honour for every young BJP worker who toils day and night.

A party leader said Nabin is young and has a lot of experience in governance and working for the people and the organisation. He has served as a minister in the Bihar government multiple times and has also worked extensively for Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

He has the experience of being prabhari ( party incharge) of Chhattisgarh and Sikkim. His role was praised a lot within BJP circles for the party's revival in Chhattisgarh.

Born in Ranchi, now in Jharkhand, he has a son and a daughter.

He has been known to win elections with huge margins, starting with the first bypoll he contested in 2006 which he won by nearly 60,000 votes. The latest one, earlier this year, he won by over 51,000 votes. PTI BJ RT