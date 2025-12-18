Nitin Nabin calls on Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Newly-appointed BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Thursday called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here.

The vice president's Secretariat shared pictures of the meeting, which took place at the official residence of Radhakrishnan.

The BJP on Sunday appointed Nabin (45), a Cabinet minister in the Bihar government, as the party’s national working president.

A five-time MLA, Nabin represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar government. PTI NAB ARI