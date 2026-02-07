Nitin Nabin launches BJP’s Kerala assembly poll campaign with wall writing in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday kick-started the party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly election in Kerala by drawing a lotus on a wall.

Nabin is on a two-day visit to Kerala, during which he visited various places in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, held meetings with BJP and NDA leaders, and attended party events.

He painted a lotus as part of a wall-writing event at Booth 164 in Thrissur town to mark the start of the party’s election campaign.

"This event marks the official launch of the BJP’s election charge in Kerala, signalling a new era of political resolve in the state," the party said in a statement.

Nabin was accompanied by Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and senior party leaders from the state.

Later, addressing party supporters, Nabin said BJP karyakartas in Kerala were fully committed to strengthening the party’s presence from panchayat to Parliament.

He added that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—centered on progress, integrity, and national pride—must reach every booth and every household across the state, the statement said.

Nabin also paid tribute to BJP workers in Kerala, honouring their sacrifices in the face of adversity, and asserted that "the lotus will surely bloom in Kerala." Nabin arrived in Kochi on Friday and attended several meetings with party and NDA leaders and workers.

This morning, he offered prayers at the Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi temple and visited the Sri Sringeri Math at Kalady in Ernakulam district before taking part in the wall-writing campaign in Thrissur.

His two-day visit to Kerala concluded with party events here in the evening.

BJP and NDA are expected to conclude seat-sharing discussions and announce candidates for 140 assembly constituencies before the election is declared. PTI TBA SSK