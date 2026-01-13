Nitin Nabin likely to file nomination for BJP national president next week

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is likely to file next week his nomination for the party chief's post.

The five-time MLA from Bihar was appointed as the BJP national working president last year on December 14, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

He is likely to be elected unopposed as there is least possibility of any other party leader joining the fray.

"The nomination for the election will be filed on January 19," a source in the BJP said.

Election for the new BJP president to replace JP Nadda will be held at the party headquarters here if needed, sources said.

Nadda was also first appointed as the BJP's national working president in June 2019 and then eventually became party's national president succeeding Amit Shah after he was elected unopposed to the post on January 20, 2020.

Nabin, 45, the son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, is seen within the party as a dynamic leader who is ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation.

He also comes from the RSS background.

Nabin represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar government. PTI PK ZMN