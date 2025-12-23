Nitin Nabin meets Bihar Guv, CM in Patna

Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday interacted with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here during a coutesy meeting, sources said.

Nabin met Khan at the Lok Bhavan, and Kumar at his official residence 1, Anne Marg.

The BJP national working president was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and state party president Sanjay Saraogi.

Nabin, 45, met Khan and Kumar after addressing BJP workers at the Miller High School ground in the city.

The Bankipur MLA visited his constituency for the first time since getting elevated to the top party post 10 days ago. PTI SUK RBT