Nitin Nabin will infuse fresh energy, direction into BJP: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected BJP president, Nitin Nabin, in New Delhi and wished him a successful and impactful tenure.

The chief minister presented a bouquet to the new national president at the BJP office, an official statement issued here said.

He congratulated and wished Nabin the very best for a successful tenure through a post on X.

The chief minister wrote, "I am fully confident that under the able leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin would take the sangathan to new heights with dedication and commitment. By following the path of Antyodaya, upliftment of the poorest of the poor, the new national president would further reinforce the spirit of 'Nation First' among party workers." Adityanath said Nabin's capable leadership, rich organisational experience, and far-sighted vision would infuse fresh energy and direction into the party while further strengthening democratic values.

He also expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would continue to benefit from his guidance. PTI ABN PRK PRK