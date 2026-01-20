Nitin Nabin's dedication to BJP will strengthen party: Ex-Manipur CM

Imphal, Jan 20 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said new BJP chief Nitin Nabin's dedication to the party will inspire its workers across the country and strengthen the organisation.

Nabin was formally declared as the BJP national president, succeeding J P Nadda and beginning a new chapter for the party as it seeks to tighten its grip on politics in the country.

Singh congratulated Nabin on taking charge as the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Nabin's dedication to the organisation, clarity of vision and grassroots connect will further strengthen the party and inspire countless karyakartas (workers) across the nation," the former Manipur CM wrote on X.

Singh also wished him success in leading the party to new heights.

MLA Govindas Konthoujam also extended congratulations to Nabin on being elected as the national president of the BJP.

"With overwhelming support from across the organisation, his rise - as a five-time MLA from Bankipur (in Bihar) and the first Bihari to lead the BJP nationally - reflects trust earned through discipline, performance, and commitment." The Manipur legislator also wished him strength and success as he leads the party forward with "clarity, energy, and purpose". PTI CORR BDC