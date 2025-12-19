Nitin Nabin's youth, prior experience will prove 'extremely beneficial' for BJP: Andhra CM Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and key NDA ally N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party national working president Nitin Nabin's youth and his prior "active experience" within the party would prove "extremely beneficial" for the BJP.

Naidu made the remarks after meeting Nabin here.

The Andhra Pradesh CM called on Nabin and wished him on his appointment as the BJP national working president. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was accompanied by his party leaders including Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

TDP MP and the party's parliamentary board chairperson Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu was also with Naidu when he met Nabin.

"N Chandrababu Naidu presented a bouquet to the newly appointed BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, congratulated him and conveyed his best wishes for the future," the BJP said in a statement after the meeting.

"He said that Nitin Nabin's youth and his prior active experience within the BJP would prove extremely beneficial for the party," the statement said.

The BJP said Naidu also asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will play "its role with full strength" in fulfilling the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat (developed India)' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He made it clear that the TDP would always remain ready to actively participate in the country's progress," the statement quoted Naidu as saying.

The BJP said that Nabin also asserted that the party, along with all NDA allies, is committed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi "to making development the central axis and strengthening the nation further".

The BJP national working president thanked Naidu for his good wishes and said that with "his cooperation", Andhra Pradesh would not only become a developed state but also work with "full dedication and promptness" towards the country's overall development.

Naidu posted on X pictures of his meeting with Nabin and said, "Met the newly-appointed national working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, and extended my best wishes to him on assuming his new role." "Met the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N Chandrababu Naidu Garu, and received his warm greetings and good wishes," Nabin said on X, posting pictures of the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Nabin, Naidu said, "He is a youngster and also well-experienced in working in the BJP. It's an inspiring time.

"The country is moving very fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He (Nabin) is now leading the BJP under his (Modi's) leadership," Naidu said in the presence of the newly appointed BJP national working president after the meeting.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde was present when the two leaders met.

Nabin was appointed to the coveted post on December 14 and is likely to eventually succeed J P Nadda as the national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

Son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, 45, is considered dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said.

A leader with an RSS background, the five-time MLA represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar government.

He resigned from the Nitish Kumar Cabinet on December 16, according to a notification issued by the Bihar government.

Nabin held the key portfolios of road construction and urban development and housing in Bihar. PTI PK PK KSS KSS