Nitish agrees to let son Nishant enter politics; Rajya Sabha not ruled out

Patna, Mar 3 (PTI) Eschewing aversion for "dynasty politics", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday agreed to launch his only son Nishant in politics, a development that led to jubilations in the JD(U) and triggered speculation of a Rajya Sabha berth for the scion.

The announcement came from state Rural Development Minister and senior party leader Shrawon Kumar, who has been a close aide of the JD(U) supremo since the Samata Party days, in the 1990s.

"On the eve of Holi, I have some good news to share with the people of Bihar. It has been some time since there have been demands, from within the JD(U) as well as from among the state's youth, that Nishant, the son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, join politics. Decks have been cleared for that and a formal announcement will be made in a day or two," Shrawon Kumar told PTI.

When he was asked whether the JD(U) supremo's son, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, could be one of the two party candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections, the JD(U) leader replied, "Anything is possible. All would be made known in a day or two after top party leaders sit down to discuss these things." As soon as the news spread, celebrations erupted at the JD(U)'s state headquarters here, the walls of which have for some time been adorned with posters demanding that the supreme leader's son take over the reins from his father.

Party workers distributed sweets, smeared each other's faces with 'gulaal' and raised slogans to express their delight over the imminent political entry of their supremo's son.

"It is great news. Nishant is adored by the people of Bihar who are impressed with his graceful conduct in public. He is an engineer like his father whom he resembles in many other respects," state minister and JD(U) national general secretary Ashok Choudhary said.

Bristling at the suggestion that the son's political entry could raise questions about Nitish Kumar's public posturing on "dynasty politics", Choudhary said, "Our leader is not imposing on the party an offspring who does not have the required competence. Nishant has all the makings of a good leader and it was the party that wanted him to be in public life." Not much is known about the reclusive son of Bihar's longest chief minister, who is a bachelor and is said to have few interests besides spirituality and listening to devotional songs.

On the rare occasions that he is seen in public, Nishant has endeared himself to the people by his humility. Also, while interacting with the media, he has given glimpses of the close track he keeps of the good work done by his father.

Allies also welcomed the development. Former state BJP president and minister Dilip Jaiswal said, "If Nitish Kumar's son enters politics, it will be great. It is time for a new generation of leaders to emerge." Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who supports the Congress, had an interesting take: "I welcome Nitish Kumar's decision to launch his son. I would suggest that he make Nishant the chief minister as he is now quite old and not in very good shape." Rumours were afloat that on Thursday, a day after Holi and the last date for filing of nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls, a function will be held at the JD(U) office where Nishant will be formally inducted into the party.

Altogether five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar are going to polls in the biennial elections and the BJP, which is the single-largest party in the state assembly with 89 MLAs, is contesting two of these, its other candidate being former legislator and Dalit leader Shivesh Kumar.

State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi has also confirmed that former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, will seek a second consecutive term in the Upper House as an NDA candidate.

Of the five seats in Bihar, the JD(U) holds two. The party is understood to have made up its mind to let Ram Nath Thakur, a Union minister and son of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, enjoy a third consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha.

However, the party is said to have decided against a hat-trick for journalist-turned-politician Harivansh Narayan Singh, who has also been the deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha since 2020.

Speculations are rife that Nishant, known to be reticent but with a good grasp of public affairs, could be fielded from the seat that Singh would vacate.