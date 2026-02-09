Nitish alleges RJD did no work for women, Rabri hits back

Patna, Feb 9 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday took on the RJD in the legislative council, alleging that it did no work for women when it was in power, amid demonstrations by opposition MLCs over the alleged rise in sexual assault cases in the state.

As the House assembled for the day, opposition members, led by Rabri Devi, started raising slogans, seeking the chief minister's response to recent incidents of rapes in the state.

They alleged that incidents of rapes have become a routine thing in the state Amid the chaos, Kumar, who was present in the House, stood to speak.

Targeting the RJD, he said, "When they were in power, they did not do any work. They did nothing for women. After we came to power in 2005, all-round development of Bihar has taken place, and the state is progressing on all fronts." He urged Deputy Chairman Rambachan Rai to take action against the members, who were creating a ruckus.

Kumar and Rabri Devi, the leader of the opposition in the council, were also seen addressing each other in an animated tone amid loud sloganeering, but were not audible as the mics were off.

As the ruckus continued, Deputy Chairman Rambachan Rai adjourned the house.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Rabri Devi alleged, "The law and order has failed in the state and incidents of murder and rape are occurring every day. This government is incompetent." She demanded the resignation of Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who holds the Home portfolio.

"The home minister had himself said that if any such incident occurs, he would resign within 24 hours," she claimed. PTI SUK SOM