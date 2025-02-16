Nitish announces ex gratia for kin of deceased from Bihar in New Delhi railway station stampede

Patna, Feb 16 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths in a stampede at New Delhi railway station, and announced ex gratia for the kin of the deceased hailing from the eastern state.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

Details were awaited on the exact number of people from Bihar who died in the stampede and the ones injured, officials said here.

"The CM has expressed condolences over the casualties in the stampede at the New Delhi railway station. He is deeply saddened by the deaths of Bihar natives in the incident, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those who are injured," a statement issued by the CMO said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, in a post on X, said, "The incident at New Delhi railway station is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured.” Meanwhile, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the incident, and demanded resignation of the railway minister.

“The stampede episode is very disturbing… it has exposed the inadequate arrangements made by the central government. The railway minister must resign after this incident,” Prasad told reporters here. PTI PKD RBT