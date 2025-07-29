Nitish announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for Kanwariyas from Bihar killed in J'khand accident

Patna, Jul 29 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of Kanwariyas in a road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar, and announced ex gratia for the kin of the deceased from his state.

At least six Kanwariyas were killed and 24 others injured on Tuesday after a collision took place between a bus with devotees on board and a truck, loaded with cooking gas cylinders, in Deoghar district.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am near the Jamuniya forest under the Mohanpur Police Station limits.

“The CM has expressed condolences over the casualties in the road accident that took place near the Jamuniya forest. He is deeply saddened by the deaths of Bihar natives in the incident, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased,” a statement issued by the Bihar government said.

