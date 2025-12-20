Nitish announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of Bihar labourers killed in Nagpur water tank collapse

Patna, Dec 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of six migrant labourers from the state, who died after a water tank collapsed at an industrial unit on the outskirts of Maharashtra’s Nagpur, officials said.

Nine people were also injured in the incident that occurred around 9.30 am on Friday.

“The CM is deeply saddened by the death of six migrant workers from the state... and has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased,'' an official statement said.

Kumar has directed the Resident Commissioner (Bihar) in New Delhi to remain in touch with the officials concerned in Maharashtra to make arrangements for bringing the back the mortal remains to the respective native villages of the deceased, it said.

He also called for proper treatment of the labourers from Bihar, who were injured in the incident, the statement added. PTI PKD RBT