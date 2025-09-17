Nitish announces transfer of Rs 802 cr to 16.4 lakh workers’ accounts on Vishwakarma Puja

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced the transfer of around Rs 802 crore to the accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers under an annual scheme, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

The state government will also launch a web portal of the ‘Mukhyamantri Pratigya Yojna’ on the occasion, which also coincides with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assembly polls are due in Bihar later this year.

“Today is the day of worship of Lord Vishwakarma (Vishwakarma Puja), the divine architect of the universe, and it is also the birthday of PM Narendra Modi jee. The PM is tirelessly working with complete dedication for the upliftment of the country and its citizens without stopping or getting tired.

“It is a happy coincidence that today, funds are being transferred to the accounts of workers under the Bihar Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board,” Kumar said in a post on X.

आज सृजन के प्रणेता भगवान विश्वकर्मा की आराधना का दिवस है और आज ही आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी का जन्मदिवस भी है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी देश एवं नागरिकों के उत्थान के लिए पूरी निष्ठा के साथ बिना रूके, बिना थके लगातार परिश्रम कर रहे हैं। यह सुखद संयोग है कि ‘बिहार भवन… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 17, 2025

A total of around Rs 802.46 crore is being directly transferred to the accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers under the Annual Clothing Assistance Scheme, he said.

“We have been working from the beginning to bring the people of the lowest rung of society into the mainstream. The contribution of our worker brothers and sisters is invaluable in the way the state is touching new dimensions of progress in various fields. The government will continue to work for their development,” Kumar said.