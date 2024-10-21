Nitish asks DGP to complete recruitment of 78,000 police personnel before Bihar polls

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday directed DGP Alok Raj to complete the process for the recruitment of 78,000 police personnel ahead of the assembly elections in the state due next year.

Speaking at a function where appointment letters were handed to 1,239 newly recruited sub-inspectors, Kumar said his government was planning to double the sanctioned strength of the police force to 2.29 lakh.

While addressing the gathering, he turned towards the DGP with folded hands and said, "I am telling you, complete the process for the recruitment of 78,000 police personnel in the next six months. There is an assembly election in the state next year... Therefore, recruitment should be completed in six months." "The current strength of the Bihar Police is 1.10 lakh. We have to increase it and make it 2.29 lakh. The recruitment process of 21,000 police personnel is going on. Formalities have also been completed for the recruitment of another 20,000 police personnel. The remaining 78,000 personnel should be recruited in the coming six months," he added.

Kumar said it has to be ensured that 35 per cent of women are recruited into the force.

Stating that the number of women in the police force has increased to about 30,000, he claimed that no other state has so many women personnel.

"Appointment of woman police officers is making things easier for women complainants," the CM said, maintaining that the law and order situation has improved in the state.

"The work of the police stations has been divided into two parts -- investigation and law and order, so that the work can be executed quickly and in a better manner. People know about the law and order situation in the state before 2005. It was not good. Now, people remain out of their homes till late at night and do their work fearlessly," he said.

Kumar said he had promised 10 lakh jobs in 2020, and his government has so far given employment to 7.16 lakh people.

He said the police force has an important role in making the state developed.

"Bihar Police should continue to discharge its responsibilities in a better way. I once again congratulate all the newly appointed sub-inspectors of police and wish them all the best for the future and hope that they will perform their responsibilities well," he said.