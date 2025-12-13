Nitish attends convocation ceremony of trainee police sub-inspectors in Nalanda

Patna, Dec 13 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday attended the convocation ceremony of trainee police sub-inspectors in Nalanda district, exhorting them to discharge their duties with integrity and honesty.

The ceremony was held at the Bihar Police Academy in Rajgir.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, Kumar viewed the parade through an open jeep.

"The trainees have undergone quality training. I am confident that they will discharge their duties with integrity, honesty, sensitivity and discipline," the chief minister said.

Kumar also awarded some trainee sub-inspectors for outstanding performance during the training.

The basic training of 1,218 police sub-inspectors of the 2023 batch, including 436 women, concluded on Saturday, the statement said.

"For the first time, three transgender sub-inspectors were also trained at the academy," it added.

Earlier in the day, the CM inspected the academy premises, where officials informed him that the state government has approved the "acquisition of an additional 22 acres of land adjoining the campus for expansion".

The additional land will be used for construction of a new administrative building, parade ground, residential facilities for officers and other infrastructure, officials said. PTI SUK RBT