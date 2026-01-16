Nitish attends Nitin Nabin's Sankranti feast in Patna

Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday attended a Makar Sankranti feast hosted by BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin in Patna.

Nabin, the MLA of Bankipur, was a minister in Kumar's cabinet until he was appointed to the post in mid-December.

Deputy CMs Samrat Choudary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, senior minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, local MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, and state BJP president Sanjay Sarogi also attended the programme.

Nabin is expected to be appointed the next BJP chief, with the party announcing that elections to the post will be held next week. PTI NAC PKD SOM