Nitish attends Republic Day function at Mahadalit tola in Patna

Patna, Jan 26 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday attended a Republic Day function at Maranchi Mahadalit Tola in Patna's Phulwari Sharif area.

Kumar visited Maranchi Mahadalit Tola after the Republic Day function at Patna's Gandhi Maidan in line with a practice he has maintained on Republic Day and Independence Day for years.

As per custom, the flag was hoisted by a local, Siddheshwar Manjhi.

Addressing the gathering after the function, Kumar said, "Every year, on the occasions of Independence Day and Republic Day, I visit Mahadalit tolas and participate in the flag-hoisting ceremonies. This practice was started by me in 2011." Interacting with locals, the CM assured that a community building would be constructed at Maranchi Mahadalit Tola.

"Connecting roads, boundary walls for the local health sub-centre, an additional primary health centre, and a middle school will soon be constructed in the area," the CM said.

Those present on the occasion included JD(U) national working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary and several MLAs and officials.

Earlier in the day, the CM unfurled the national flag at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg. PTI PKD ACD