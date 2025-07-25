Nitish berates opposition members for coming to assembly dressed in black

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday berated opposition MLAs for turning up at the assembly wearing black shirts, as a mark of protest against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The longest serving CM of the state expressed his vexation on the final day of the monsoon session, which is the current assembly's last before fresh elections, to be announced in barely a couple of months from now.

As Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav started conducting the Question Hour, opposition members were on their feet, raising slogans against the exercise, which has kept the assembly on the boil so far.

Yadav remarked, in jest, "It is raining today. The weather is cool. Why are you people getting heated? Allow the House to function. This is the last day".

Soon afterwards, the chief minister rose in his chair and said, "These people who are making so much noise understand nothing about legislative business. They have never done anything worthwhile".

When some of the opposition members protested, the 75-year-old Leader of the House retorted, "Why on earth are you wearing black clothes? I have been seeing you people do so for the last few days. Have you ever done so before?".

Interestingly, quite a few MLAs of Kumar's JD(U) and his ally BJP had come to the House wearing helmets, claiming that they feared getting hit by the unruly opposition members.

The Speaker pleaded with the opposition members, some of whom had by the time entered the well, to behave themselves, pointing out that some school children had been invited to watch the proceedings of the House.

However, some of the opposition members continued creating a ruckus, and tried to overturn furniture meant for the reporting staff.

Subsequently, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm, within minutes of the commencement of proceedings.